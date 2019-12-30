Jason Eric Wilson, age 42, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1977 and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Jason worked for Citi Bank as Prox Manager. He was a musician and was a member of bands, Jackdaw's 7 and The Green Rumours. Jason was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Carrier Wilson; and father-in-law, Glenn "Blue" Allison. Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Staci C. Allison Wilson; children, Aedan Wilson and Adeline Wilson; father, Bobby H. Wilson; sister, Tammy Holmes and husband Erik; brother, Greg Wilson and wife, Beth; nephews, Erik J. Holmes II, Aaron Holmes, Jacob Holmes; niece, Haley Wilson; and mother-in-law, Sheila Allison. A memorial service for Jason will be held 8 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Mark Overton and the Rev. Buddy Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Shipley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.