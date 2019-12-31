Jason Eric Wilson, age 42, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. A memorial service for Jason will be held 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Mark Overton and the Rev. Buddy Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Shipley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.