"For Whatever we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord; whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord's." Romans 14:8 A sweet exchange took place on Monday, May 25, 2020, when George Alfred Wilson, 79, of Bristol, Va., went home to see his Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on October 9, 1940, a son of the late Jim and Bertha Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Hall and Ruby Bailey. He was a native of Washington County, Va. and had lived in Bristol, Va. since 1990. He retired from BVU. George loved going to church and enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and going to yard sales. He was a member of Rooty Branch Freewill Baptist Church and had attended Mt. Calvary Church in Abingdon, Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Retha Parks Wilson; one daughter, Sarah Wilson of Charleston, S.C.; one son, Fred Wilson of Franklin, N.C.; two stepsons, Michael Smythe and Russell Smythe; a stepdaughter, Marlena Smythe; a special nephew who was like a son to him, Ricky Berry; a grandson, Adam Wilson and his wife, Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Jameson Wilson; six step grandchildren, Tyler Smythe, Jaden Smythe, Brooklyn Smythe, Katie Smythe, Isabella Smythe, and Colton Smythe; one step great-granddaughter, Noella Rose Smythe; a sister, Linda L. Wilson; the mother of his children, Sandra Hedden; several nieces and nephews; and his feline companion, Bootie. The family would like to express a special thank you to everyone for all their support during these past months, especially Blake and Isaac Mullins, Ballad Hospice, and all of his friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Shortridge and Pastor Kirby Miller officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Smythe, Russell Smythe, Adam Wilson, Jameson Wilson, Colton Smythe, Ricky Berry, Scotty Berry, and Glen Baumgardner. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his co-workers at BVU, his bowling buddies, Gary Worley, Danny Mumpower, Mike Yates, and Brandon Canter. Those who plan to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Wilson and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
