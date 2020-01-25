Virginia Vaughan Williamson, 87, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House, inBristol, Tenn. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Abingdon, VA. Per Virginia and her family's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington County 4-H Development Association, 234 West Valley Street, Abingdon, VA 24210. Donations will support the Williamson 4-H Leadership Award, which provides members the opportunity to attend Virginia 4-H Congress at Virginia Tech. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Williamson and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph (276) 475-3631.
Williamson, Virginia Vaughan
