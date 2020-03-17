Williams Sr., Kenneth

Kenny Williams Sr., 65, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was a son of the late Willie Buck and Bonnie Williams. Kenny was a Army Veteran. Kenny is survived by his daughter, Debra; sons, Kenneth Jr., Gary Wayne, and James Dale; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three sisters, and four brothers. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Blevins Funeral Home, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. Committal services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Williams and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral Home. Phone # (276) 669-6141.
In memory
