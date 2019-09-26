Shirley J. Williams, 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019, at Bristol Hospice House. Shirley was born in Bristol, Va., to the late Glen and Josie McCracken. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Sorah; and brother, Wayne McCracken. Survivors include her husband, Ron Williams; children, Travis and wife, Liz Williams; grandsons, Carson and Camden; sister, Hazel Brown of Knoxville, Tenn.; along with several nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. A memorial and entombment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Glenwood Cemetery Chapel in Bristol, Tenn. The family would like to say thank you to the staff and volunteers at Bristol Hospice House for the loving care given to Shirley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bristol Hospice House, 280 Steels Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Williams family.

