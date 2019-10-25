Kathryn Williams departed this life Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. from Lee St. Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Professional service and care of Mrs. Kathryn Williams and family are entrusted to R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.

