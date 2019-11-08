Katherine "Kathy" Norris (Bingham) Williams Katherine (Kathy) Norris (Bingham) Williams, age 71, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019, due to respiratory and renal failure. She was born on August 3, 1948, in Bristol, Virginia, to Vivian (Ball) and Robert Bingham. She was preceded in death by her mother and half brother, Alfred Bingham. She married her friend and love, Larry Williams, on Valentine's Day of 1993. Larry is a true testament to their marriage vow "in sickness and in health" as he remained by her side from every doctor's visit to beach trip to surgery to family gathering. Kathy loved people and radiated Christ's love. She and Larry were members at First Baptist Blountville Church and loved the community there. She constantly shared inspiring words and photography on her Facebook feed and enjoyed seeing reactions from friends and family. One of her favorite pass times was playing card games. Rook was a difficult game at the ages of 12 and 14, but Amber and Austin caught on quickly and the game became a weekly Sunday after dinner family tradition. With Mammaw's competitive spirit, she'd always say "I get the worst hands" and then sweep the table. Each Memorial Day and Independence Day, family would gather, eat watermelon, grill out hot dogs, hit croquet balls, play billiards, roll some skee balls, and swim. Every Christmas even last year, Mammaw, Amber, and Austin made homemade sugar cookies and decorated them for Santa. She was a proud grandmother who was able to attend several graduations and most recently her granddaughter's wedding for which she crocheted the flower girl's dress. Each summer the family looked forward to the annual beach trip with Mammaw Kaki and Papi (Larry) where they'd build huge sand castles, walk endless miles on the beach finding shells and drinking coffee, and watch Mammaw take gorgeous sunrise and sunset photos. Kathy's desire was to be cremated and have her ashes spread over the ocean. Before Kathy's retirement, she enjoyed her career as a biology teacher at Sullivan East High School and loved to share her vast knowledge with everyone who wanted to know anything about biology. At home, she loved to plant beautiful flower gardens and took pride in picking flowers from her garden for a centerpiece on the dinner table. During her last few months, she and Larry resided at Brookdale Senior Living Kingsport where her hands were rarely still from playing bingo to making crafts to hang on her door to ordering her favorite outfits on Amazon. Through ancestry.com, Kathy was excited to get in touch with her half-brother, Alfred Bingham, and his family. They kept in touch over phone calls and text messaging. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me." She was never one to give up on anything. She fought for what she believed in and shared her story with others. On September 18, 2018, she became a published author of The Patient No One Wanted. The book is an autobiography of her journey to find a doctor for her illness. Her desire to never give up and trust in God was evident throughout the entire journey. Kathy is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Larry Williams; daughter, Melissa (Moore) Ramsey and husband, Chris Ramsey; grandchildren, Amber (Ramsey) Williams and husband, Levi Williams and Austin Ramsey; sister, Lilian McColl and husband, Bruce McColl; nieces and nephews, Brenna Ariza-McColl and husband, Henry Ariza, Lirin (Stacey) McColl, Jamie Cox, Vesta Webb and husband Shade Webb, and Eric Bernard; great nieces and nephews, Lilyana Ariza, Megan (Cox) Snapp and husband, Justin Snapp, Matt Cox, and Morgan Webb; brother-in-law, Gary Williams and wife, Cheryl Williams; and sister-in-law, Doris Bernard and husband, Marvin Bernard. She was especially grateful for the love and care that Brookdale Kingsport staff, Jamie Cox, and Doris Bernard showed her as her illness progressed. Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Blountville Church, 3358 TN-126, Blountville, TN 37617. Each Christmas, Kathy and Larry donated to St. Jude in lieu of getting one another a present. To them it was a gift of giving. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.com/donate or to First Baptist Blountville Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.