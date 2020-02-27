Paul A. Williams Jr., 70, of Hampton, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 22, 1949, in Carter County to the late Paul Williams Sr. and Mary Snodgrass Williams. Paul was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. He was a member of Rittertown Baptist Church where he had served as Sunday School Teacher, Youth Director and Deacon. For the past several months, he had been attending Crabtree Free Will Baptist Church. Paul was a former employee of East Tennessee undergarment Co. and Appalachian Bible. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra Stevens Williams; his brother, Wayne Williams and wife, Sherry, of Piney Flats; his sister, Lois Carrier and husband, David Maurice, of Johnson City; his sisters-in-law, Mona Armstrong and Kay Richards; his godchildren, whom he loved dearly, Kenny and Michelle Wiseman; several special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; two special pets who will miss him, Popeye and Casey. A service to celebrate the life of Paul Williams will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dean Smith, Pastor Jr. McKinney and Mr. Kenny Wiseman officiating. Pianist will be Carol Roberts. It was his wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Williams family.

