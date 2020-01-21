ABINGDON, Va. Joel Andrew "Andy" Williams, age 64, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House. He was born on March 8, 1955, to the late Chris Williams and Nell Singleton Williams. In addition to his parents, Andy was also preceded in death by his brother, Benny Williams. Andy loved spending time with his family. His hobbies included gardening, baking, carpentry, and he enjoyed movies and westerns. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kay Miller Williams; son, Brett Williams and wife, Allison, of Abingdon; daughter, Ashley Williams Ellis and husband, Jonah, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; brother, Jim Williams of Abingdon; sister, Emma Whitesel and husband, Steve, of Waxhaw, N.C.; two grandchildren, Andrew and Skylar Williams; two special cousins, Barry Burchette and wife, Debbie, of Conley Springs, N.C. and Dennis Singleton, Sr. and wife, Pat, of Abingdon. A funeral ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Timothy Bird officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time for the funeral service. A private committal service will be conducted at the Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery where Barry Burchette, Jonah Ellis, Dennis Singleton, Jr., Dennis Singleton Sr., Steve Whitesel, and Brett Williams will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Mr. Joel Andrew "Andy" Williams and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
