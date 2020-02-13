GREENSBURG, Pa. Gerald E. Williams, age 97, and formerly of Abingdon, Va., went home to be with his Lord in Glory on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born March 11, 1922 in Richwood, W.Va., he was the son of the late John R. and Nancy Chambers Williams, and the husband of the late Vecie P. Horton Williams. Gerald moved from Darlington, Md. to Abingdon, Va. in 1999. He was a heavy equipment operator before his retirement. Gerald was a precious husband and father. He loved the Lord with all his heart and loved playing the guitar, singing, and worshiping with his church family. Gerald's life desire was to please the Lord. We will miss hearing the words he repeated daily, "Thank you Precious Jesus". In addition to his parents and wife, Gerald was preceded in death by his daughter, Vera Sue Rowland; son, Gerald Williams Jr.; and two grandsons, James A. Rowland and Brian K. Williams. He is survived by nine children, David (Jan) Williams of Darlington, Md., Wanda (James) Rowland of Palmer, Ark., Nancy (Calvin) Barber of Greensburg, Pa., Wilmer (Hazel) Rowland of Abingdon, Va., Sandra Shortridge of Tupelo, Miss., John (Darlene) Williams of Coats, N.C., Tom (Connie) Williams of Bristol, Va., Naomi (Jerry) Rowland of Palmer, Ark., and Michele (Danny) Loftis of Townsend, Ga.; 25 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ronnie Matney and the Rev. Shawn Helton officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Gerald E. Williams III, Tim Rowland, Jeff Shortridge, Kenneth Reece, Tom Williams Jr., Calvin K. Barber Jr., Wilmer Rowland Jr., John Williams Jr. and Jack Shortridge will serve as pallbearers. A reception will follow the interment in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service located at the cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Gerald E. Williams is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Breaking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas