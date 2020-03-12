Faye B. Williams, age 74, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Williams and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
