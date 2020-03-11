Williams, Faye B.

Faye B. Williams, age 74, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced in the Friday edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. The family is in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

