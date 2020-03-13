Faye B. Williams, age 74, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on February 24, 1946, in Piney Flats, Tenn., a daughter of the late Carl and Laura McGuire Baird. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters; and one son-in-law, Kevin Snow. Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a lifelong resident of Piney Flats, Tenn. She was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Gene Williams; daughters, Linda Williams Snow and Lea Ann Williams Rasar; grandchildren, Zachary Snow and Presley Anna Rasar; siblings, Shirley Thomas, Bill Baird and wife, Yvonne, Lawrence Baird and wife, Aurelia, Kay Warren, and Sharon Blevins and husband, Luke; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Williams and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Faye Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments