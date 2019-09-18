Mr. DeAndre Christopher Williams, age 24, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Grundy, Virginia. Born on December 21, 1994, in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was a son of Andron Williams Sr. of Charlotte, North Carolina and Connie Zetty of Cleveland, Virginia. A 2013 graduate of Honaker High School, he had lived most of his life in the southwest Virginia area and was currently employed by Comfort Systems in Bristol, Virginia. Having a love for animals and being outdoors, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing guitars. Having a talent for do-it-yourself work, he was currently renovating the house into the home of their dreams. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, King Curtis Williams Jr., and maternal grandfather, Willie Zetty Sr. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Rebecca Martin Williams; one brother, Andron Jerome Williams Jr.; maternal grandparents, Christopher and Christine Presley; paternal grandmother, Julia Williams; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vincent's Vineyard, 2313 Main Street, Lebanon, VA 24266. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.