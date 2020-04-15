Mr. David Lunsford Williams, 77, of Elkin, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. Mr. Williams was born on April 1, 1943, in Chester, Pa., to the late Chester and Ruth Fogel Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Anderson. Mr. Williams was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and a United States Air Force veteran. He was the owner of American Products. Survivors include his wife, Brenda L. Williams; son, Richie Anderson of Roaring River; daughters, Regina Nielson of Albuquerque, N.M., Michelle Burrell and husband, Frank, of Bristol, Va., Kim Weatherman and husband, Bryan, of Jonesville, Lisa Douglas of Elkin; brothers, Nelson Lunsford and wife, Sue, of Chicago, Ill., Bob Lunsford and wife, Helen, of Chicago, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Tia Sparks, Megan Crosswhite and husband, Matt, Casey Branson, Lakyn Stewart, Halle Day, Chelsea Branson, Bailey Martin and husband, Eddie, Emerald Burrell, Anna Anderson; great-grandchildren, Trenton Sparks, Ansley Crosswhite, Grayson Crosswhite, Waylon Martin, and Ellison Crosswhite. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be conducted at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Ronda, NC 28670 or Thru the Bible, www.ttb.org. The family would like to thank Dr. Pantea at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Kernersville, N.C., for her care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of David Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

