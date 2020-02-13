Charles "Bill" William Keller ABINGDON, Va. Charles "Bill" William Keller, 61, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home. Mr. Keller was born on October 18, 1958, to the late Jack and Roberta Norris Keller Spears in Abingdon, Va. He spent most of his life farming which he enjoyed dearly. He also loved to listen and dance to bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Woods; and special niece, Teresa Carter. Survivors include one son, Charles Anthony Keller and wife, Toni; five sisters, Ada Cox and husband, Gilbert, Rachel Keller, Becky Goodman, Ruth Vickers, and Ann Keller Howdyshell; six brothers, Fred Keller, Walter Keller, Lewis Keller and wife, Debbie, Roy Keller, Kenneth Cook and wife, Tammy, and Johnny Spears and wife, Tara; loving friend and caregiver, Syndi Tate and her children, Mitchell, Jon, and Dee Tate; two grandchildren, Baby Dee and Martin Tate; also several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Mitchell, Jon and Dee Tate, Caleb and Tanner Spears, and Steven Keller. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Keller.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments