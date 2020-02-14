Charles "Bill" William Keller ABINGDON, Va. Charles "Bill" William Keller, 61, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home, Saturday, February 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be, Mitchell, Jon and Dee Tate, Caleb and Tanner Spears, and Steven Keller. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Keller.

