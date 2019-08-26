Avery A. Wiles, husband, father, brother, and friend, departed this world Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a brief illness. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Hills Cemetery with the Rev. David Wilson officiating. Pallbearers will be Jim Smith, Dion Wiles, Matthew Wiles, Scott Hannon, Todd Hannon and Grayson Wiles. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim McDeirtt, Clyde Wilson, David Wilson, Ray Wilson and Travis Hannon. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Monday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Wiles family.

