Avery A. Wiles, husband, father, brother, and friend, departed this world on Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Avery was born on November 6, 1925, in Abingdon, Va. and spent most of his adult life in Bristol. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 11 years both during and after World War II. After his tour of duty, he returned to Bristol, started a family and worked hard to provide for both immediate and extended family. Avery become well known as the owner of Wiles Construction Company in Bristol where he developed land and built both residential and commercial structures. He gave selflessly to his family and friends and will be so greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Effie Wiles Hamby; father, Jake Wiles; brothers, Robert and John Wiles; sister, Jo Ann Volz; and his beloved son, Avery A. "Buddy" Wiles. Survivors include his devoted wife of 51 years, Lynda Wiles; daughters, Debbie Hannon and Shelia Wilson and husband, Clyde; and eight grandchildren, Scott, Todd and Travis Hannon, David and Ray Wilson, Beth Hutton, Dion and Matthew Wiles. He also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Batitsas, numerous nieces and nephews; and one very special nephew, David Wiles. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Hills Cemetery with the Rev. David Wilson officiating. Pallbearers will be Jim Smith, Dion Wiles, Matthew Wiles, Scott Hannon, Todd Hannon and Grayson Wiles. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim McDevitt, Clyde Wilson, David Wilson, Ray Wilson and Travis Hannon. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Monday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Wiles family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443