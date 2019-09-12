John Roy Wilcox Sr. PERRY HALL, Md. John Roy Wilcox Sr., age 89, passed on Sunday, September 8, 2019. John was born in Washington County, Va., but moved to Maryland in the early 1960's. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and a member of Teamsters Local 557 in Baltimore, Md. Although a longtime resident of Maryland, John maintained a home in Meadowview, Va., of which he and his family often visited. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Cora Delp Wilcox; wife, Bonnie Bott Wilcox; son, Chuck Wilcox; and granddaughter, Melissa Ann Schaum. John is survived by two daughters, Darleen Grupp and husband, Harry, of Essex, Md., and Jeanette Schaum and husband, Chris, of Perry Hall, Md.; son, J.R. Wilcox Jr. of Perry Hall, Md.; sister, Mary Herrin of Florida; grandchildren, Daniel Grupp, Christopher Schaum, Brent Grupp, and Samantha Schaum; and great-grandson, Andrew. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Military Rites will be conducted by the Virginia National Guard. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of John Roy Wilcox Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments