Roy Kenneth Widner, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Kingsport, Tenn. He was born May 14, 1953 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Roy McKinley and Rheta Belle Owens Widner. Roy was purchasing manager for Permatile. He was of the Baptist faith. Roy enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Dianne Ennis Widner; two sisters, Eula Mae Price and Norma Jean Jones; and two brothers, Franklin Widner and Marvin Widner. He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Goad and fiancé, Patrick Whitten, Sarah Lewis and John Spivey; six grandchildren, Ben Goad, Destiny Johnson, C.J. Lewis, Zoey Lewis, Kassi Lewis and Cole Lewis; four sisters, Joyce Shaffer, Wanda June Williams, Mary Wright and Joy Williams; one brother, William Widner. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.