Dorothy "Dot" Virginia Widner, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born on February 16, 1930, in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Amos and Donnie Price Harrison. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Widner; sisters, Thelma Fleenor, Lurrie Stigall, Addilene Harrison; and brothers, Robert and Dallas Harrison. Survivors include her daughters, Joan Peters and husband, David, Debbie Meyer and husband, John; grandchildren, Derrick Meyer, Dana Nelson and husband, Josh, Andrew Meyer and wife, Jessica, Matthew Peters and wife, Layken; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Hartsock, Audrey Boling, Jennie Eaton and husband, Bob, J.C. Harrison and wife, Beulah Mae; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Gordon Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Gunnings Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
