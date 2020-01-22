ABINGDON, Va. Ernest "Ernie" Parks Widener Jr., age 91, entered heaven on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1928, the only son of Ernest Parks Widener Sr. and Kathleen Kinzel Widener of Abingdon, Va. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in post World War II Japan as a medic and Corporal. He was a devoted Christian man and an elder in the Presbyterian Church with church families at Seven Mile Ford and Bethel Presbyterian Churches. He was an Exxon service station owner, worked for Columbus-McKinnon Chain and subcontracted for Exxon painting stations throughout Virginia. He enjoyed many hobbies in years past including fishing, hunting, spelunking, wood carving, basket weaving, candy making, flower gardening, watching and feeding birds and in more recent years driving the back roads of the mountains he loved, all over southwest Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Frances Grant Widener in 2010 after 63 years of marriage; and also, by one son, Ernest Parks Widener III. He is survived by daughter, Martha Widener Parlier and husband, David, of Atkins, Va.; son, Arthur Gregg Widener and wife, Debbie, of Meadowview, Va.; four grandchildren, Andrew Parlier, Aaron Parlier, Ashlee Wilson (Justin) and Aimee Hand (Lewis); four great-grandchildren, Grant Parlier, Justin Parlier, Paxton Wilson and Annee Mae Hand; three sisters, Anne Bowman (Mack) of Watkinsville, Ga., Jane Pauda (David) of Glade Spring, Va., and Sally Bowman (Jax) of Waynesboro, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Chessie and Carolyn Cornett, Bill and Eva Cullop, the Rev. Bob Thornton, Pastor Jim Walker and special CNA, Missy Ashley; and good neighbors, Robert, Caprice and Brian. He was a beloved husband, father, granddad, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church followed by a celebration of life service with Pastor Jim Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Lewis Hand, Justin Wilson, Rick Widener, Andrew Parlier and Aaron Parlier. The congregation of Bethel Presbyterian Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Flowers are appreciated or a donation can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Widener.
