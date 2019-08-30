Gene Raymond Widener, age 87, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 31, 1932, to the late J. Raymond Widener and Marie Mock Widener. Gene was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Abingdon United Methodist Church and retired from Texaco Oil Company. In addition to his parents, Gene was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Jeannine Davenport Widener; and son, Raymond Widener. He is survived by his stepson, Jimmy D. Thompson Jr. and wife, Paula, of Abingdon, Va.; stepdaughter, Cindy Thompson Robinette and husband, Stan, of Corona, Calif.; sister, Betty Smeltzer of Idaho; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Robinette Robinson of Bonney Lake, Wash., and Rebecca Robinette of Corona, Calif.; and several cousins. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 1994, P.O. Box 2105, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Gene Raymond Widener is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
