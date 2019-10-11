MARION, Va. / MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Evelyn Reedy Widener, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, under the care of Heartland Hospice in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Survivors will be announced soon. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Spiritual Care Co-Ordinator at Heartland Hospice and close family friend, the Reverend Rick Weidman officiating. A reception following the service will be held at Seaver-Brown. Burial in Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Chilhowie, Va. will be private. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. To share memories of Evelyn Reedy Widener, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Evelyn's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. 24354.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments