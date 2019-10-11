MARION, Va. / MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Evelyn Reedy Widener, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, under the care of Heartland Hospice in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Survivors will be announced soon. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Spiritual Care Co-Ordinator at Heartland Hospice and close family friend, the Reverend Rick Weidman officiating. A reception following the service will be held at Seaver-Brown. Burial in Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Chilhowie, Va. will be private. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. To share memories of Evelyn Reedy Widener, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Evelyn's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. 24354.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
Studio Brew may close unless Bristol, Virginia releases deed
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Lockups face overcrowding crisis in Sullivan County and Bristol, Va.
-
‘Just deplorable’ – Minister recalls Bristol city jail
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389