MARION, Va. / MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Evelyn "Ebby" Widener, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, under the care of Heartland Hospice in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ebby was the epitome of life to the fullest. She loved her work, but more importantly the people she would be able to help during her 25 years at Catos. Everyone Ebby came in contact with was a "little darling." When she wasn't working or spending time with family, she enjoyed her bowling league. Mrs. Widener was a wonderful lady in her community, and during her last 3 years, she was cared for and loved by many wonderful people who meant so much to her, and remain close to the family today. Dan and Cindy Newman were the best of neighbors to "Miss Ebby." She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lee Widener; parents, Glenn and Blanche Reedy; sister, Jewell Bach; and brother, Bill Reedy. Ebby is survived by her daughters, Teresa Price and special friend, William Page, of Abingdon, Va., and Pamela Dohrmann and husband, Richard, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; four special nieces and nephews, and many friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Spiritual Care Co-Ordinator at Heartland Hospice and close family friend, the Reverend Rick Weidman officiating. A reception following the service will be held at Seaver-Brown. Burial at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, in Chilhowie, Va. will be private. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To share memories of Evelyn "Ebby" Widener, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ebby's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Lockups face overcrowding crisis in Sullivan County and Bristol, Va.
-
‘Just deplorable’ – Minister recalls Bristol city jail
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389