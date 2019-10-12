MARION, Va. / MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Evelyn "Ebby" Widener, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, under the care of Heartland Hospice in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ebby was the epitome of life to the fullest. She loved her work, but more importantly the people she would be able to help during her 25 years at Catos. Everyone Ebby came in contact with was a "little darling." When she wasn't working or spending time with family, she enjoyed her bowling league. Mrs. Widener was a wonderful lady in her community, and during her last 3 years, she was cared for and loved by many wonderful people who meant so much to her, and remain close to the family today. Dan and Cindy Newman were the best of neighbors to "Miss Ebby." She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lee Widener; parents, Glenn and Blanche Reedy; sister, Jewell Bach; and brother, Bill Reedy. Ebby is survived by her daughters, Teresa Price and special friend, William Page, of Abingdon, Va., and Pamela Dohrmann and husband, Richard, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; four special nieces and nephews, and many friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Spiritual Care Co-Ordinator at Heartland Hospice and close family friend, the Reverend Rick Weidman officiating. A reception following the service will be held at Seaver-Brown. Burial at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, in Chilhowie, Va. will be private. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To share memories of Evelyn "Ebby" Widener, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ebby's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.

