Clarence Edward "Eddie" Widener Clarence Edward "Eddie" Widener, 76, Damascus, Virginia, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia. A native of Damascus, he was a son of the late Clarence Bishop and Mary Ellen Eggers Widener. Eddie was a 1962, graduate of Damascus High School. He served in the United States Army. He was owner and operator of Wideners Grocery in Taylor Valley, Va. for over 40 years. The store was started by his father Clarence Bishop Widener in the early 1940's . He would open store for neighbors even after his normal hours to get what was needed. He was a member of Taylors Valley Christian Church where he served as the Sunday School Secretary for over 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, brother-in-law and a niece, Patsy Widener Rice and her husband, David and niece, Amy Rice. Eddie enjoyed being with family and celebrating Holidays. Survivors include his brother and wife, Joe and Mary Widener; his nieces, Valorie Widener, Rhonda Cardwell and husband, Kent, and Heather McCarthy and husband, Michael; his special nephew, Maurice "Reecie" Widener and wife, Patricia; and great nieces, Brandy, Tabitha, Lydia and Amy Faith Cardwell, Abigail and Aubrey McCarthy. Also surviving are his very special friends too numerous to name . The family will be forever grateful for all the love and friendship they have shown through the years. Graveside service will be conducted Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Sunset Memorial Park, in Damascus, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Eddie to the Taylors Valley Christian Church, P.O. Box 1035, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee is serving the Widener family, 423 543 3839.

