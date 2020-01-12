BRISTOL, Va. Bobby D. Widener, 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Mr. Widener was born in Washington County, Va., on December 7, 1934, to the late John H. and Elsie B. Widener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten sisters and one brother. Mr. Widener is survived by his loving wife of 61 1/2 years, Betty C. Widener; daughters, Susan (Mike) Lethcoe and Lisa (Foney) Mullins; grandson, Travis (Nakeeshi) Sykes; great grandson, Parker Dean Sykes; step-granddaughters, Holly Nester, Lorin (Drew) Shortt and Cally (Justin) Smith; step-great grandsons, Lane and Bryson Nester, Carson and Deacon Shortt; sister, Grey Miller; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Widener was a member of First Baptist Church, Damascus, Va., and was a lifelong servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His love for his wife, daughters and grandchildren was evident to all who knew him. The family will receive friends at Frost Funeral Home, Abingdon, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va., with Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Pallbearers will be Maynard Ratcliff, Doug Coldiron, Ronnie Cullop, Justin Smith, Drew Shortt, Mike Cornett, Allen Cornett, Josh Bebber and Tom McGlamery. Honorary pallbearers will be Ellis Rouse, Von Nester Jr., Bernard Murphy, Tony Arena, Darrell Sexton, Chris Long, Jody Long, Jack Farmer, Jim McDevitt and Jimmy Cornett Jr. The family wishes to express special thanks to Sally, Sherri and Tina, his loving caregivers and to the staff of Ballad Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Widener to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Widener family.