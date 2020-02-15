MARION, Va. Arnold Reed Widener, 72, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home in Marion. Reed was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Ethel Widener: and brothers, Warren, Bernard, Edward, J.D., Gary, Herb, Ronnie, and Harlow "Red" Widener. Survivors include his loving wife, Marie Widener of the home; children, Regina Mathena and husband, Ronnie, of Marion, and Tim Widener and wife, Christy, of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Dixon and husband, Matthew, Morgan Widener and fianc�e, Kenna Dancy, Laken Mason and husband, Austin, Jadya Hoofnagle and husband, Cody, Zach Mathena, and Alexis Burkett; great-granddaughter, who was the light of his life, Ariana Dixon; brother, Gerald Widener; sisters, Frieda Osborne and Reatha Harris; several nieces, nephews, and special friends including all of his racing buddies. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Hutton and the Rev. Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Caris Health Care for all of their loving support. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Middle Fork Cemetery, P.O. Box 613, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Widener family.
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com