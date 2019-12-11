LEBANON, Va. Ruth Bernice Whitt went to be with her Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Clarks Valley, the daughter of the late Garrett Hobart Whitt, a carpenter/contractor and Mollie Settle Whitt, a teacher in Russell and Tazewell Counties. She was a graduate of Honaker High School, Radford College and the Woman Marine Officer Candidate School, Quantico, Virginia. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and attended Dennison Chapel. Her military service in Parris Island, S.C. as Adjutant of Woman Marine Battalion: Executive Officer of the Woman Marine Recruit Training Company. As a life time member of the Southwest Virginia Marine Corps League, Detachment 980, Ruth is responsible for establishing a Marine Corps League Scholarship at SVCC, available to any needy student. The League maintains the scholarship via public donations, working festivals, and personal donations from fellow Marines. She began and ended with 33 years of service at Lebanon High School as a Physical and Health Education teacher, and Girl's Basketball and Track coach. (Ruth organized the first track team for girls at Lebanon High School.) After retirement, Ruth became a freelance writer for The Lebanon News. Received a First Place Award for an article from the Virginia Press Association in state wide competition for Class II newspapers. Author of Ruth Whitt's Russell County, a book containing human interest stories written over a 10 year period. "The book was published in order to preserve the history of impressive accomplishments and experiences of Russell County people." Served on the Board of Trustees for the Russell County Public Library. As a member of the Lebanon Baptist Church brought about improvements in front street landscape, and served as publicist/photographer during the several months of preparation for the Sesquicentennial Celebration of the church. Served as Eagle Scout project sponsor for Sean Gates. Ushered at the Barter Theatre for several performances. Ruth, a self-taught, play by ear instrumental guitarist, began performing after retirement, and assisted with the children's program at the local library. Next came an intermission at the Barter Theatre, WCYB TV 5's Skybox at the Bristol motor Speedway, Chamber of Commerce receptions, and many other events where background music was appropriate. She recently played for the Virginia State Auctioneer's reception at the Holiday Inn in Bristol, Va.; and in January, for Russell County's IDA Governor/Legislature reception in Richmond, Va. Her Honors/Recognitions include 1991 LHS Homecoming Parade Marshall; Chamber of Commerce Award 1998 for Distinguished Citizenship Human Service Award; Virginia Press Association Writer's Award; SVCC Award "In appreciation for service to country and for participation in the 2004 Veterans Day Celebration"; Featured on WCYB TV 5's Region Focus as a self taught instrumental guitarist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, who were all in military, Harold Gene Whitt (Navy), James Finney Whitt, (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force), Jack Hughes Whitt (Air Force). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship Ruth established in 2004 for the Marine Corps League Scholarship at Southwest Virginia Community College for needy students. To date, 13 students have been the recipients. Funeral service for Ruth B. Whitt will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Russell Memorial Cemetery with the VFW Post #9864 performing Military Rites. Family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Combs Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Whitt family.
