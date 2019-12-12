LEBANON, Va. Ruth Bernice Whitt went to be with her Lord, on Monday, December 9, 2019. A funeral service for Ruth B. Whitt will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Russell Memorial Cemetery with the VFW Post #9864 performing Military Rites. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Whitt family.
