Whitman, Pamela

Please join us for a graveside service to celebrate the life of Pamela Bradley Whitman, who died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. We will gather together at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 ,at Knollkreg Memorial Park to remember Pam, who will be greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Pam to share with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. 'We get no choice. If we love, we grieve." Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Whitman family.

