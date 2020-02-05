Terry L. Whitley, 55, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home in Bristol, Va. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be Johnny Ray Whitley, Timothy Wright, Jesse Spangler, Cody Moore, Mike Cannon and Ace White. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Slagle and Jeff Smith. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Whitley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
8:00PM
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St
Bristol, VA 24201
Feb 8
Committal Service & Interment
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
Mountain View Cemetery
1019 East Valley Drive
Bristol, VA 24201
