William Jack Whited, age 91, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 8, 1929, in Wise, Va., and was the son of the late Walter Glen and Polly Ethel Roach Whited. He moved to the Blountville area from Fairfax, Va. in 1976. He was a retired carpenter, and was a member of Union 1665. Mr. Whited was a United States Army veteran, and he served in the Korean War. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Imogene Tate Cross Whited; a son, David Whited; and son-in-law, Jerry Lee Malone. Survivors include his daughters, Reda Jo Worley and husband, Ken, Pamela Sue Taylor and husband, Jeff and Denise Whited; son, Doug Whited; stepdaughters, Shirley Malone and Phyllis Jenkins and husband C.L.; stepsons, Fred Tate and wife, Linda, J.D. Cross and wife, Mary, Mark Cross and wife, Barbara and Luke Cross and wife, Karen; two sisters; one brother; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mr. Whited will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Wise Cemetery, Wise, Virginia. Friends and family may meet at Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Rd., Wise, VA at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, to go in procession to the cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

