Shirley Ann Whited, age 82, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Lebanon, Va. She was born March 15, 1937, in Wardell, Va., the daughter of the late Stuart Dale Lester and Lucille Brumfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aca Whited; and one daughter, Karen Faye Whited. Shirley is survived by three daughters, Kathy Gilbert and husband, Mike, of Belfast, Va., Donna Little and husband, Charlie, of Richlands, Va., and Sharon Patterson and husband, Larry, of Iron Station, N.C.; one brother, Danny Lester, of Kansas City, Mo.; one sister, Betty Smith of Jewell Ridge, Va.; three grandsons, Jason Gilbert, York Little, and Brandon Gilbert; two granddaughters, Ashley Patterson and Cheyenne Patterson; one great-granddaughter, Mila Rose Little; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Buddy Herald officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be grandsons and sons-in-law. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Shirley Ann Whited is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.