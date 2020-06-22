Mary Imogene Tate Cross Whited, age 88, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1931, in Kingsport, Tenn., a daughter of the late James and Myrtle Smith Tate. Mary was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Whited was a home maker and care giver who loved gardening but her greatest joy was simply being surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Raymond Cross; grandson, Ricky Allen Offield; stepson, David Whited; five sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her husband, William Jack Whited; daughters, Shirley Malone and Phyllis Jenkins and husband, C.L.; sons, Fred Tate and wife, Linda, J.D. Cross and wife, Mary, Mark Cross and wife, Barbara and Luke Cross and wife, Karen; stepdaughters, Reda Jo Worley and husband, Ken, Pamela Sue Taylor, and Denise Whited; stepson, Doug Whited; brother, James Tate; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mrs. Whited will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
