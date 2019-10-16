Whited, LaRoy Q.

LaRoy Q. Whited, age 87, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at his daughter’s residence.
He was born on May 1, 1932, in Russell County, Va., a son of the late Carl Jefferson and Lethia Smith Whited. LaRoy was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a teacher for Appalachian Learning Center. LaRoy was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Roman Whited, and a brother, Carl William “Bill” Whited.
He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Whited Hughes; his children, Roy Whited and wife, Kathy, Wanda W. Harris and husband. John, and Carl Whited and wife, Laurene; grandchildren, Bryan McGlothlin, Landon Whited, Selena Geary, Jason Whited, John Harris Jr., Carina Jolly and husband, Eric, and Jerry Lankford and wife, Lori; 13 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Ora Castle.
The funeral service for Mr. Whited will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts and Pastor Bill Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Va., with Pastor Vonley Pruitt officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be members of the family.
The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the staff of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and Caris Health Care, for their excellent care, shown to Mr. Whited.
