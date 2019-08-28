ABINGDON, Va. Martha Ellen Male White, 80, passed away on August 26, 2019, at Abingdon Health and Rehab in Abingdon, Va. Mrs. White was born on February 19, 1939, to the late Willard and Ruth Armstrong Male in Somerset, Pa. In her spare time she enjoyed writing, making baskets, drawing, working on her genealogy, antiques, and going to auctions. She enjoyed her career of being a nurse for over 30 years where she could do what she loved most, helping the community she loved to serve. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hope White; brother, Harold Male; sister, Dantes Doyle; granddaughter, Ashley White; and brother-in-law, Dick Doyle. Survivors include, three daughters, Ellen White and husband, Marc Lurie, Reba and husband, Steve Profitt, and Brandi and husband, Allen Hay; two sons, Charles and wife, Connie White and Earl and wife, Misti White; one brother, George Male; sister-in-law, Lois Male; grandchildren, Steven, Courtney, Christopher, Maya, Mary Beth, Derek, Savannah, Selena, and Dominic; great-grandchildren, Layla, Ryker, and Brayden; special cousins, Metta and Shell Darr; also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. White wished to have donations made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital in memory of her granddaughter Ashley. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. White.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments