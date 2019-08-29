ABINGDON, Va. Martha Ellen Male White, 80, passed away on August 26, 2019, at Abingdon Health and Rehab in Abingdon, Va. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. White.

