Lucille Cosby White, 83, of Abingdon, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born in Russell County, Va., on September 1, 1936, the daughter of the late George Franklin and Sally Tuggle White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill White; son, Glen White; grandson, Matthew Wampler; five brothers, Walter, Jack, Ed, Fred, and Reece White; and two sisters, Madge Cox and Georgia Cox. Survivors include five children, Billy White and wife, Melinda, Elsia Taylor and husband, Dewey, Walter White and wife, Donna, Vickie Wampler and husband, Jeffery, and her sweet angel, Pamela White, of the home; daughter-in-law, Evelyn White; 15 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Spencer White, Tanner Taylor, Blake Lyons, Carlos Solis, Dave Vannoy, Britt White, Bryan White and Brad White. Honorary pallbearers will be friends and family. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Antioch House of Prayer with Pastor Jason Nunley and Rev. Paul Price officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Whites Family Cemetery in the Brumley Gap section of Abingdon. Those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the Antioch House of Prayer by 2:40 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Breaking
White, Lucille Cosby
To plant a tree in memory of Lucille White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.