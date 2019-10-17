MERIDIAN, Miss. Guy H. "Buddy" White Jr., age 76, passed away into the presence of Jesus on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Queen City Nursing Center in Meridian, Miss. Buddy was born on April 24, 1943, in Bristol, Va. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, he worked most of his adult life as a professional truck driver. Buddy was a loving and caring man and made many friends as he traveled over all of the continental United States. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy H. White and Nannie Kate Bailey White. He is survived by his son, John White and wife, Becky, of Meridian, Miss.; grandchildren, Heather Hicks and Brianna White, both of Mountain City, Tenn., and Torri White of Meridian, Miss.; uncle, Ellis Bailey of Crystal River, Fla.; several cousins; special friends, Janice Peters and Jim and Cheryl Bowery, all of Bristol, Tenn.; and special friend and prayer partner, Fred Halsey of Meridian, Miss. Special thanks to his nurses and the staff of Queen City Nursing Center, who cared for him and whom he appreciated and loved. It was Buddy's wish to be buried in the family cemetery in Lebanon, Va. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at West Hill Cemetery, Bausell Drive, in Lebanon, Va., with his cousin Jimmy Jordan officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Lebanon VFW Post #9864. Share memories of Buddy and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Burgerim closes Pinnacle location
-
New store in Bristol sells lightly used women’s clothes, accessories, home decor
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Whited, Bellamy go off in Eastside win; Tennessee High sets up showdown with Crockett; Hurley, Richlands post shutouts; J.I. Burton, Thomas Walker, Wise Central, Gate City put up 50-plus
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389