MERIDIAN, Miss. Guy H. "Buddy" White Jr., age 76, passed away into the presence of Jesus on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Queen City Nursing Center in Meridian, Miss. Buddy was born on April 24, 1943, in Bristol, Va. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, he worked most of his adult life as a professional truck driver. Buddy was a loving and caring man and made many friends as he traveled over all of the continental United States. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy H. White and Nannie Kate Bailey White. He is survived by his son, John White and wife, Becky, of Meridian, Miss.; grandchildren, Heather Hicks and Brianna White, both of Mountain City, Tenn., and Torri White of Meridian, Miss.; uncle, Ellis Bailey of Crystal River, Fla.; several cousins; special friends, Janice Peters and Jim and Cheryl Bowery, all of Bristol, Tenn.; and special friend and prayer partner, Fred Halsey of Meridian, Miss. Special thanks to his nurses and the staff of Queen City Nursing Center, who cared for him and whom he appreciated and loved. It was Buddy's wish to be buried in the family cemetery in Lebanon, Va. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at West Hill Cemetery, Bausell Drive, in Lebanon, Va., with his cousin Jimmy Jordan officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Lebanon VFW Post #9864. Share memories of Buddy and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments