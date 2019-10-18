MERIDIAN, Miss. Guy H. "Buddy" White Jr., age 76, passed away into the presence of Jesus on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Queen City Nursing Center in Meridian, Miss. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at West Hill Cemetery, Bausell Drive, Lebanon, Va., with his cousin Jimmy Jordan officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Lebanon VFW Post #9864. Share memories of Buddy and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

