"For here we have no lasting city, but we seek the city that is to come." - Hebrews 13:14 At her home on March 11, 2020, Jerlene F. "Jerri" Holman White was joyously welcomed into heaven, which she had longed for, surrounded by her family. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church, 208 Trammel Road, Bristol, Tenn. The Reverend Jack Sprinkle will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Evan White, Nick Cunningham, Gregg Johnson, Mike Holman, and Charlie McDavid. Honorary pallbearers will be Marty Fleenor, Nathan Johnson, Caleb Cunningham, Will Cunningham, and the men of East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., prior to the service.The burial will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Highpoint Cemetery, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church, 208 Trammel Road, Bristol, TN 37620; Heaven Sent Ministries Attn: Nick Cunningham, P.O. Box 1428 Princeton, WV 24740; St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or Shriner's Children's Hospital by visiting donate.lovetotherescue.org.
