"For here we have no lasting city, but we seek the city that is to come." - Hebrews 13:14 At her home on March 11, 2020, Jerlene F. "Jerri" Holman White was joyously welcomed into heaven, which she had longed for, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 3,1937, in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Millard and Ida Mae Rhoten Holman and lived most of her life in Bristol, Va. In addition to her parents, Jerri was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James; son, Jeffrey; grandson, Phillip Andrew; sisters, Jean "Pete" Smith and Ruth Henley; and brothers, Grady, Glenn, and Marvin. Affectionately, known as Mom, Memaw, and Aunt Shuff, Jerri was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and doting Memaw. A faithful member of East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church, she could be found singing in the choir or with the family Bluegrass Gospel group, Hart Creek. She was an avid fan of Southern Gospel music, especially Greater Vision. She worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Bristol Regional Medical Center until her retirement in 2002. Jerrie is survived by her children, James and Pat White, Don and Jo White, Eric and Donna White, and Bruce White. Memaw is also survived by her grandchildren, April and Nick Cunningham, Jeremy White, Evan and Kimberly White, Mallory White, Alma and Gregg Johnson, Rachel White, and Erica White; and her great-grandchildren, Stacy, Caleb, and Will Cunningham, Nathan Johnson, and Colton Johnson, who is expected in July. Her sister-in-law, Barbara Holman, also survives her along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Donna White for providing care over these final months, as well as several family members including Pat Nix, Debbie Holman, Barbara Holman, Beth Lester, Liz Fleenor and Denise Hess. The family is also grateful for Vickie Taylor, Kelley Crusenberry, Kathy Jones, Betty Harrison, Sherry Aldrich, and Belinda Woodall from Advanced Home Health and the staff at Caris Healthcare who provided care during her illness and final days. The funeral will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church, 208 Trammel Road, Bristol, Tenn. The Reverend Jack Sprinkle will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Evan White, Nick Cunningham, Gregg Johnson, Mike Holman, and Charlie McDavid. Honorary pallbearers will be Marty Fleenor, Nathan Johnson, Caleb Cunningham, Will Cunningham, and the men of East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., prior to the service. The burial will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Highpoint Cemetery, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following, East Bristol Freewill Baptist Church, 208 Trammel Road, Bristol, TN 37620, Heaven Sent Ministries, Attn: Nick Cunningham, P.O. Box 1428 Princeton, WV 24740, St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or Shriner's Children's Hospital by visiting donate.lovetotherescue.org.
