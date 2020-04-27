White, James A.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. James A. White, 85, went to be with our Lord and Savior, surrounded by family at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jim was born on March 15, 1935 to the late Houston and Leona White. He was proceeded in death by brothers, Don, JB, Carl, and Ray White. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gay, of 65 year; sons, Gene, wife, Judy, Rick, wife, Diane, Chuck, wife, Kristi; sisters, Arlena and Judy White and Fay Greene; in addition, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Charity Baptist Church in Blountville from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Service will follow officiated by grandson Pastor Dillon White. Military Honors conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265. Pallbearers are David, Ricky, Derrick, and Hunter White, David Jones, James Arnold. Online condolences may be made to the White family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the White family.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
Mitchell, Harper
-
Radford man arrested after trying to prevent woman from taking her child to hospital; 2-year-old later died
-
Bristol man charged in death of child
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.