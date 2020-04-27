White, James A.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. James A. White, 85, went to be with our Lord and Savior, surrounded by family at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jim was born on March 15, 1935 to the late Houston and Leona White. He was proceeded in death by brothers, Don, JB, Carl, and Ray White. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gay, of 65 year; sons, Gene, wife, Judy, Rick, wife, Diane, Chuck, wife, Kristi; sisters, Arlena and Judy White and Fay Greene; in addition, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Charity Baptist Church in Blountville from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Service will follow officiated by grandson Pastor Dillon White. Military Honors conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265. Pallbearers are David, Ricky, Derrick, and Hunter White, David Jones, James Arnold. Online condolences may be made to the White family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the White family.

To plant a tree in memory of James White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries