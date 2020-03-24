White II, Carl Adrian "Adie"

Carl Adrian "Adie" White II passed away from an accident on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Adie is survived by the love of his life and partner, Tasha, and their son, Carson Adrian White; father, Carl Adrian White; brother, Preston White; aunts, Brenda, Lydia, June, Yvonne, and Candice; uncle, Garland; and many cousins. Adie was preceded in death by his loving mother, Dawn; his sister, Lexie; and grandparents, Malcolm and Irene White and Charles and Beulah Woody. Due to the COVID-19, memorial services are deferred. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lexie's Play Room at the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl White, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments