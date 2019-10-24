Barbara Ann Semones White, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born on September 7, 1936, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late James and Lorraine Rodefer Semones. Barbara was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a member of Valley Pike Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Norman Earl White; sister, Patsy Garrett; and great-grandson, Brayden White. She is survived by her children, Deanna White, Norman "Gandy" White II, Amelia Kennedy and husband, Steven; grandchildren, Eric Kennedy, Erin Kennedy-Kolflat and husband, Kristian, Tori Alkire and husband, Keith, and Melissa Blaner and husband, Joe; great-grandchildren, Weston Kolflat, Kinsley White, Copeland Blaner and Breland Blaner; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks for the services provided by Wellmont Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 380 Masengill Rd, Blountville, TN 37617. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

