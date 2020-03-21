LEBANON, Va. America Virginia Rasnake White, age 91, went to be with the Lord, Friday, March 20, 2020. A funeral service for America Virginia Rasnake White will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Virgil Musick and the Rev. Ted Rasnake officiating. Burial will follow in White Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Duncan, Matthew Duncan, Mike Holmes, Ben Holmes, A.J. White and Donnie Rasnake. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the White family.

