LEBANON, Va. America Virginia Rasnake White, age 91, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born on August 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Noah Sr. and Zelpha Taylor Rasnake. She was a member of Old Path Independent Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Giles Russell White; three brothers, Alfred, Clyde, and Roy Rasnake: and four sisters, Edna, Minnie, Nannie and Thelma. America is survived by her sons, Scott R. White and wife, Rhonda, and Dannie White and wife, Pam; brother, Noah Rasnake Jr. and wife, Vivian; seven grandsons, Lee Davis and wife, Pauline, Patrick White, Allen White and wife, Eva, Scotty Setser, Aaron White, Ben White, and A.J. White and wife, Kaitlynn; two granddaughters, Beth Hurd and Amanda White; and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service for America Virginia Rasnake White will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Virgil Musick and the Rev. Ted Rasnake officiating. Burial will follow in White Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Duncan, Matthew Duncan, Mike Holmes, Ben Holmes, A.J. White and Donnie Rasnake. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the White family.

